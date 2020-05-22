Yasir Shah Death Rumours Surface on Social Media After PIA Plane Crashes in Karachi, Fake Image Being Circulated

Yasir Shah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Social media was abuzz with rumours that cricketer Yasir Shah died during the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony. According to reports, as many as 107 people were present on the flight when the plane crashed. However, some rumours starting doing rounds that Shah was also onboard the ill-fated flight which took off from Lahore. In fact, a photoshopped image of Shah has also gone viral. Well, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the news from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, Twitter is flooded with the condolence messages as fans are deeply saddened by the rumours of Shah’s 'demise', which appear baseless. Pakistan: PIA Flight A-320 From Lahore to Karachi Crashes Near Jinnah International Airport, Several Feared Dead.

The news, however, has not been confirmed by any officials and there are also no updates of the cricketer. However, many people also claimed that the news of the veteran bowler’s death is nothing but a hoax. Notably, the 34-year-old was recently blessed with a baby girl. He is also vital of the Pakistan Test side. Also, Shah's name is not present in the official list of 107 people died in the tragedy. So, the rumours appear to be fake and baseless at this point in time. Meanwhile, let's look at some Twitter reactions.

Fake Image!!

Our hearts beat with you as our eyes shed tears with you. We mourn together We celebrate together. Ace Cricketer #yasirShah toonhas died in a plane crash. pic.twitter.com/JC1Xc66oKg — Prisoner of paradise (@IqbalsShaheen3) May 22, 2020

Shah's Name Not in the Official List!!

Fans Are Sad!!

Pakistani Test Cricketer Yasir Shah Died in Plane Crush Karachi.. According to BCC news Yasir shah was in the plane when this incident was happend😣 May Almighty Allah give him heighest rank in jannah pic.twitter.com/1l9gJ8LObp — Chowdhary Iqbal Paswal (@paswal_iqbal) May 22, 2020

Condolences too!!

Heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in Karachi Plane Crash Pakistani test cricketer yasir shah is no more@TheRealPCB @ShaziaM93195148 @naukarshah @rishikilam pic.twitter.com/DrLMAoCHtY — Jugnu Malik (@JugnuMalik13) May 22, 2020

More Rumours!!

People didn't spare Yasir Shah either.. — Sarkar Javaid جاوید (@SarkarJavaid) May 22, 2020

Fans in Jeopardy!!

Please confirm there are rumors about the Death of Yasir shah — sheikh Mushtaq (@mushtaqsheikh79) May 22, 2020

The accident was reported in Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir. The location is close to the Jinnah International Airport which is frequented by domestic flyers on a daily basis. Out of the 107 people on-board the ill-fated flight, 99 were passengers and 8 crew members. According to Karachi Mayor, the chances of survival are minimum due to the intensity of the plane crash. Rescue workers, while speaking to local media, contradicted him by claiming that some of the injured patients may not succumb to death. So far, the official fatality toll was not announced by the government.