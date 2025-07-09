Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False?

Pakistani social media was abuzz with the shocking news of a television actress and model named Humaira Asghar Ali being found dead in her home in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 8, 2025. There was speculation about whether the reports were true or not, considering the number of death hoax news stories these days. In the case of Humaira Asghar, an artiste of Pakistani origin, credible media sources in Pakistan, such as Dawn and Pakistan Today, and India, such as Mint and India Today, have reported that she was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The body of Humaira Asghar was discovered by the Gizri police in a highly decomposed state at her apartment, say reports, suggesting that the actress had died around two weeks ago. Her age is said to be between 30 and 35, with some reports saying she was 32. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

What Happened to Humaira Asghar?

Reports say that the Gizri police had arrived at the location at 3:15 PM local time to get the apartment vacated, as per court orders, as Humaira Asghar was reportedly unable to pay the rent since 2024. However, when there was no response at the door, the police broke the lock, only to find the decomposed body of Humaira Asghar. DIG Syed Asad Raza was quoted by Images Dawn as saying that Humaira Asghar’s body was found "from a flat in Ittehad Commercial in Phase-VI". The theatre actress had been living in the flat on rent, and the conclusion is that the deceased person had not been contacted by her family for some time. Veteran Actress Indira Billi aka Indira Kaur, Popular in Hindi and Punjabi Films, Dies at 88 – Know More About Her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUCHSIA Magazine (@fuchsia_magazine)

Humaira Asghar's Cause of Death

Humaira Asghar died under mysterious circumstances. The actress’ body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi. The postmortem examination of Humaira Asghar’s body has been conducted. According to Dr Summaiya Syed, as per Mint, the cause of death of Humaira Asghar has been “reserved”. The death is not being considered a murder. Further investigations are on in the case. ‘Cheongdam-Dong Scandal’ Actress Lee Seo Yi Dies at 43; Her Manager Breaks Heartbreaking News on Social Media (View Post).

Who Was Humaira Asghar?

Popular on Instagram with over 7,12,000 followers, Humaira Asghar Ali’s profile says she studied painting, sculpture and graphic arts at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Pakistan. She went on to model and was a TV and theatre actress, known for Jalaibee (2015) and Aik Tha Badsha (2016). In 2023, Humaira Asghar was honoured with the National Woman Leadership Award in the Best Emerging Talent and Rising Star category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humaira Asghar (@humairaaliofficial)

