For all of you who have been awaiting an update on Rana Daggubati's next outing on the big screen, here's one.... made by the Baahubali star himself. Rana, on January 06, 2020, took to social media that his next outing, the trilingual film Aranya (Telugu), Kaadan (Tamil) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi) is all set to hit the theaters on March 26. Rana Daggubati Calls Aranya an Incredible Film As the Trilingual Movie Is Shot in Four Forest Locations (Read Deets).

Announcing the good news, Rana posted on Twitter, "Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!” #PrabuSolomon, @PulkitSamrat @TheVishnuVishal @zyhssn @ShriyaP @ErosSTX

@ErosMotionPics @ErosNow" Rana Daggubati Gives Transformation Goals As He Loses 30 Kg for Haathi Mere Saathi.

The film was originally announced in 2017 and was set for release in 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed. Apart from Rana, Aranya also stars Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles.

