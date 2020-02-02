Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Delhi Due To Infection, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Rush To His Aid

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter/chintskap)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital. Rishi Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Shares a Photo of His 2-Month Old Self With Lata Mangeshkar (View Post).

"I have had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Kobe Bryant Demise: Rishi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor with the NBA Legend, and It’ll Melt Your Heart.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.