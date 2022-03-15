Meet ZAENY, the young Canadian pop singer right out of Mississauga, ON. Zain Malik, known as ZAENY is 23 years old and has been playing music for the majority of his life. Since he was young playing guitar, singing, drumming, music has always flown through his veins.

The talented singer has publicly spoken about how artists like Ali Gatie, Jeremy Zucker, Tate McRae, and many more have been such an impactful influence on his writing and musical style. We think it’s so fascinating to see that the Canadian singer’s influences are also Canadian and grew up nearby him, nearly right in his neighbourhood in Mississauga.

The best part, Zaeny’s single ‘So Fine’ is his first official release ever, apart from his cover releases on YouTube. The singer has already had huge tiktokers with over 5M followers start sharing his music and breaking 10k views on YouTube on it’s first day of the song’s release. It’s easy to say that the singer’s music career has a great chance to skyrocket based upon ‘So Fine’ taking off so quickly.

Not only is the song performing well, but it really sounds incredible. The bass, the acoustic finger picking, Zaeny’s soothing vocals..everything the song expresses is pure romantic emotion. It’s clear Zaeny is talking about a loved one through out his lyrics.

“Is it me or can I call this fate

I'm so glad that you’re with me

Never thought this feeling could be so great

Pretty sure that you’re the key”

We wonder who; may it be the lady in his official music video, or is his lover a secret? Fans are going crazy to know!

We got the chance to ask Zaeny what made him get into music and choose this path. Here’s what he had to say!

“I always loved music growing up. I remember my big sister introducing me to the very first song I actually loved listening to when I was about 7 years old, which was a song by Linkin Park. I would listen to music almost everyday and I loved discovering new music. I always thought to myself “wow, it would be so amazing to do what they do...”. In my junior year of high school, I joined a band in which initially, I did not know how to play any instrument or sing. But after joining and learning how to play different instruments, I realized how much I actually loved music and thought “I can do this too”. After seeing people I know do it, I thought “Who’s to say I can’t?”, and although it took several years to actually have the guts to release a song, here I am.” - ZAENY

And the truth is, everything we stand for is about growth, positivity, dreaming big, and taking action. This kid has all of that. We can’t wait to keep seeing ZAENY everywhere, keep an eye out for this one. ‘So Fine’ is just the beginning for the rising Canadian singer.