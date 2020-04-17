Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Ranbir Kapoor in Old Pic Shared by Neetu Kapoor

Sachin Tendulkar with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, April 17: Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has shared some old pictures on social media in which batting legend Sachin Tendulkar can be seen playing cricket with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir, son of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, is seen in grey shirts and dark pants with Tendulkar in the old picture shared on Instagram by the veteran Bollywood actress. Tendulkar, on the other hand, is seen holding a bat while Ranbir is smiling at the camera.

"Wish we had the power to knock all sickness, stress, sufferings, viruses out of this planet," Neetu captioned the post. The Master Blaster has been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors during the ongoing extended lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed around 400 lives in the country thus far. Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar's Old 'I Am Indian' Video Goes Viral, Twitterati Say We Need a Newer Version Post Their Silence on JNU Attack.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Post

He has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. Tendulkar has already pledged to help around 5,000 people with ration for a month in Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area of Mumbai through an NGO.