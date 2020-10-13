Vijay Sethupathi is continuing to stun us with his movie choices. Today, the motion poster of one of his upcoming films, 800, was launched on a sports channel. It was subsequently dropped on YouTube. In 800, Vijay plays the role of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The video is mostly made out of animated visuals, which capture your attention. The teaser claims to the story of the life of the cricketer has been more captivating than we all know. We are looking forward to it. After a little hurdle, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie seems to be back on the track. Maanagaram: Vijay Sethupathi To Play A Pivotal Role In The Hindi Remake Of The Tamil Hit Film?

We can only hope to see all facets of the life of Muttiah. You see, Indian biopics about cricketers often tend to whitewash the sportsperson. We are looking at you Azhar.

“I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me,” Vijay Sethupathi had said. Ka Pae Ranasingham Trailer Out: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh Give Powerful and Impressive Performances (Watch Video).

Watch The Motion Poster of 800 Here:

Muttiah Muralitharan, in a statement, said,“Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is non-other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he’ll definitely do wonders for the film.”

