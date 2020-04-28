Prabhas Shares a Special Post Calling Baahubali 2 the Biggest Film of his Life As the SS Rajamouli Directorial Celebrates Its Third Anniversary

Prabhas (Photo Credits: Insagram)

One of the biggest Indian films starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles, Baahubali 2 completed three years since its release. The magnum opus left audiences stunned with its action as well as performances and above all, SS Rajamouli's brilliant direction. While fans began to celebrate the film's third anniversary on Twitter a day earlier, actor Prabhas has now taken to social media to share a special post about working on the biggest film of his career. The period drama had hit the screens exactly three years ago on April 28 and to celebrate its third anniversary, Prabhas shared a heartfelt post. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Baahubali 2 Gets a Grand Twitter Salute on Its Third Anniversary (View Tweets).

Posting a throwback picture from the sets of Baahubali 2 where he is seen with director Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati, Prabhas wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received." The post was garnered with a lot of love from his fans who are equally ecstatic about the film's anniversary. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' Craze Reaches Japan, Video of Fans Cheering The Movie in Theatre Unanimously Goes Viral.

Check Out Prabhas' Post Here:

As fans began celebrating the film's three years, they shared their favourite moments from the film and also some amazing stills on Twitter. The Telugu drama had not only fetched amazing reviews during the time of its release but also became a massive money-spinner. The film's pan-India appeal was unheard of for any other South film and hence Baahubali is now considered to be a benchmark for successful films. With India being on a lockdown currently, we bet many of will be re-watching this epic film today as a celebration of its three-year anniversary!