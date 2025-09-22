Kantara: Chapter 1, the most awaited prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is all set for a grand release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. On September 22, the makers released an exciting trailer introducing new faces including Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah. The video delves deep into the myths, folklore and spiritual traditions of Tulunadu. Rishab Shetty leads his tribe against the oppressive king, played by Gulshan Devaiah, while Rukmini Vasanth’s character sides with Shetty’s hero. Though the tribe lacks political power, they are guided by the divine forces of Daiva, helping them fight for justice. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’ Trailer: Rishab Shetty Confronts Myth and Justice in Tulunadu’s Enchanted Land in This Prequel Co-Starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah (Watch Video)

The trailer, set in a rustic backdrop, combines magic, tradition and action. Shetty is seen fighting with a trident, reflecting his strength and determination. Fans were captivated by the emotional depth and authentic portrayal of village culture, enhanced by B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty Unveils Gulshan Devaiah’s First Look As Kulashekara (View Poster)

Fans immediately shared their excitement. Comments included, “Pride of Indian cinema,” “Kannada cinema peak level. Hats off to the whole team,” “Pure Goosebumps! That Guliga Scene!” and “May this become the first ever film in the KFI and in the world to break all the records.” Others praised the soundtrack, writing, “BGM next level, kudos to B Ajaneesh Loknath,” and expressed pride in local storytelling: “Wow, this feels like our history….not fake like Bollywood…learn from this.” Enthusiastic fans also called it the “highest grossing movie of 2025” and predicted a “super theatre experience.” ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Diljit Dosanjh on Board Rishab Shetty Film, Singer To Record Song at YRF on September 12 – Exciting Deets Inside!

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Serving as a prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual depicted in the first film, promising a cinematic experience that blends folklore, heroism and cultural richness.

