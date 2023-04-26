Agent is the upcoming Telugu film directed by Surender Reddy. The spy action thriller features an ensemble star cast. The makers promise that the film Agent will be loaded high-octane action sequences and drama. The film will see Akhil Akkineni in an never-seen-before avatar. Mammootty too would be in an intense role in this flick. Bollywood hunk Dino Morea would be making his Tollywood debut with this flick. Agent Trailer Out! Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Action Thriller Is All about Guns, Gangs, Spy and Mind Games! (Watch Video).

Agent is produced under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Ahead of its release, let's check out some of the key details of this film.

Cast – The film stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Sampath Raj among others. Urvashi Rautela would be seen making a special appearance in the song “Wild Saala”.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “A spy with a mysterious past goes on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organisation.”

Watch The Trailer Of Agent Movie Below:

Release Date – The Telugu film Agent is all set to be released in theatres on April 28. It would be releasing in dubbed versions as well and that includes Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Review – The review for Agent is not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the film is out.

