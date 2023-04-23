Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Agent, has served defamation notice and slammed a troll for making false allegations against her and the movie’s lead actor Akhil Akkineni. The Twitter user posted, “#AkhilAkkineni harassed Bollywood actress #UrvashiRautela during the shoot of #Agent in Europe.” Urvashi posted this fake news on her social media account and mentioned in the caption, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Disgruntled by an indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets.” Celina Jaitly Hits Back at Troll Who Falsely Accused Her of Sleeping With Feroz Khan And Son Fardeen Khan.

Urvashi Rautela Serves Legal Notice To Twitter User

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)