Akshara Haasan, daughter of veteran superstar Kamal Haasan and sister to Shruti Haasan, may just be a few films old, but she already has a huge fan following. The actress has been a part of many big banner films and just like her father and her sister, has proved her merit with each project. While both Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan stay in the limelight quite a lot, Akshara has managed to keep her life low key. Ever since she made her debut in Shamitabh, she has kept her personal life away from everyone. Akshara Haasan Birthday: From Flirty to Sexy, Times When the South Diva Delighted With Her Millennial Style.

Before making her debut in Shamitabh as Akshara Pandey, the actress worked as an assistant director to Rahul Dholakia on the 2010 film Society. The film starred her mother Sarika in the lead role, and it was just the beginning of an eventful journey for the star kid. During this time she was also offered Mani Ratnam's Kadal but she refused to be a part of it to learn more about films. She had also worked for her father's unreleased film, Sabaash Naidu, which had her sister Shruti Haasan in a supporting role.

With the release of the first film only, Akshara made everyone fall in love with her. She got numerous followers on Instagram, and although she kept her personal life away from her professional life, she always made sure she stayed connected to her fans. She often posts pictures on her social media with an abundance of pictures from her childhood. Shruti Haasan Joins Sister Akshara and Chiyaan Vikram in Don't Breathe Remake?

Today as the actress rings her 30th birthday, we decided to take a look at a few of her childhood pictures that are too cute to be missed.

Well, these pictures were quite cute, and we are glad that Akshara shared them on social media with her fans. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

