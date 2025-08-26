Actor Ravi Mohan's first film as director has been titled An Ordinary Man. The promo of the film, which features actor Yogi Babu in the lead, was launched by Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shiva Rajkumar at a star-studded event at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Tuesday. ‘Please Allow Me To Breathe a Moment Without Hatred’: Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Reacts As She Receives Abusive Messages and Threats Amid Actor’s Divorce Battle.

Ravi Mohan’s Directorial Debut Promo Features Yogi Babu

The promo was launched as part of the banner launch event of Actor Ravi Mohan's production house Ravi Mohan Studios. The promo released begins with Yogi Babu having a conversation with Ravi Mohan on the rooftop of a multi-storeyed building. Ravi Mohan begins the conversation saying, " I'm doing a film next." To this, Yogi Babu hits back, saying, "That is what you have been doing over the last 20 years." Ravi Mohan then discloses that he is to direct the film this time around. Yogi Babu advices Ravi Mohan against turning a director. He keeps insisting until the moment he hears Ravi Mohan say that he (Yogi Babu) will be playing the lead in it. Instantly, Yogi Babu praises Ravi Mohan and compliments him.

Yogi Babu Becomes ‘Ordinary Man’ in Ravi Mohan’s Hilarious Promo

The hilarious promo then has Jayam Ravi saying that he has decided on the story and has worked out all other details except for the character that Yogi Babu must play in the film. To help him make up his mind, he asks Yogi Babu to come dressed in various outfits and showcase various get ups. Yogi Babu obliges. He tries everything -- from dressing himself as a boxer to a gangster to an astronaut. Nothing inspires Ravi Mohan. Eventually, Yogi Babu gives up and wears his night clothes to retire for the night when Ravi Mohan screams in delight. He says this is exactly the character he was looking for. Yogi Babu says that the costume that he is wearing is that of an ordinary man. To this Ravi Mohan asks what can be more extraordinary than the story of an ordinary man. Ravi Mohan Seeks Blessings at Kundrakudi Temple With Rumoured Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi (See Pic)

Ravi Mohan Studios Launches ‘Bro Code’ and ‘Kaakhi Squad’ Teasers

The teaser and promos of two other films too were launched on the occasion. The teaser of Bro Code, which is actor Ravi Mohan's upcoming film with director Karthik Yogi, was released on the occasion by actress Genelia Deshmukh and her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The teaser of Kaakhi Squad, another film that the actor's production house is to present, was also released on the occasion by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

