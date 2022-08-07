The unit of director Mallidi Vasishta's just released Telugu film, Bimbisara, featuring actors Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, is 'ecstatic' as several top stars including Allu Arjun and Ram Pothineni have now praised their film, which has got a great opening. Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun on Sunday said, "Big congratulations to the Bimbisara team. Very interesting and engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by Nandamuri Kalyan garu . My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry and attempting new kind of films. Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Film Mints Rs 6.30 Crore on Its Opening Day in Telugu States – Reports.

"I appreciate debut director Vasishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians and artistes. M M Keeravaani garu, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha. 'Bimbisara', an entertainment for all age groups." Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram responded to the tweet, saying, "Thanks brother. Your appreciation on a personal note means a lot to me. Our team is ecstatic." Similarly, actor Ram Pothineni too congratulated the unit of the film. He tweeted, "Congratulations my dearest brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and the entire team for the blockbuster success of Bimbisara! Bimbisara Movie Review: Twitterati Gives Thumbs Up for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Telugu Film, Calls It ‘Blockbuster’.

On Saturday, Kalyan Ram had shared lengthy post, thanking the audiences for the success of the film. He had said: "In 2019, when we started working on 'Bimbisara', we were all excited to kick off the project and tell this amazing story to the world. But the excitement soon turned into tension due to multiple waves of Covid and lockdowns. "Amidst all this, we wanted to give a great theatrical experience to all the movie lovers and put in all our efforts and hardwork.

Check Out Allu Arjun's Tweet Below:

Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team . Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film . Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu . My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 7, 2022

"I was anxious about the film because of the scale of it and the ambition of the team. We are relieved and glad after seeing the blockbuster response, post release. "Thank you to all the friends from the film fraternity, media, well wishers, movie lovers and my dearest Nandamuri fans for all the support and love. The success of 'Bimbisara' is the success of the entire film industry. Thank you."

