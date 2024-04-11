If you are a fan of South Indian movies, you can’t miss Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on screen. This versatile actress has appeared in a number of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies, in both lead and character roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil hit Podaa Podi, for which she bagged the prestigious Vijay Award and the Edison Award for Best Debut Actress. She also starred in the latest Telugu blockbuster Hanu-Man. With over 40 films and 6 TV series in her repertoire, she captivates the audience with her stellar performance in any given role.

Varalaxmi has been nominated for and won several critically acclaimed awards like the Vijay Award, Edison Award, South Indian International Movie Awards, Filmfare Awards, Santosham Film Awards, and many more.

Let’s take a look at popular Varalaxmi Sarathkumar movies you can now watch on ZEE5. So, grab your popcorn and start bingeing!

Maanikya (2014)

Maanikya is a gripping Hindi-dubbed action drama released in 2014. It features a talented cast, including Sudeep V. Ravichandran, Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, and Ranya Rao. The story revolves around Vijay and Manasa, who hail from rival families. Despite Manasa's love for Vijay, he harbours feelings for Sindhu (played by Varalaxmi). You can now watch Maanikya on ZEE5 to uncover the thrilling twists and turns in this tale of love, revenge, and redemption.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

Vikram Vedha is a captivating Tamil neo-noir action thriller from 2017 featuring an outstanding cast, including R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shraddha Srinath. The story follows Vikram (played by Madhavan), a determined special task force officer, who sets out to capture the notorious gangster, Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi). Varalaxmi plays Chandra, an important friend to Pulli, Vedha’s brother. For this character, she won the Edison Award for Best Female Character Role and the 7th South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Supporting Actress and she also was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Now available on ZEE5, this multi-award-winning film is a must-watch thriller with gripping story and stellar performances.

Kanni Raasi (2019)

A Tamil-language rom-com, Kanni Raasi tells the story of a family that encourages love marriages but finds it hard to convince Gemini Ganesan, the youngest son of the family (played by Vimal), to fall in love. But he eventually changes after meeting a new neighbour, Anjali. Directed by S Muthukumaran, the film also stars Pandiarajan, Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat and Robo Shankar in other supporting roles. Tune on to ZEE5 and enjoy this entertaining rom-com.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL (2019)

A courtroom action comedy film, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL tells the story of a small-time, money-minded lawyer who wins or loses lawsuits depending on his benefits from them. Things take an unexpected turn when he is asked to take a criminal case and decides to fight for justice for the first time, changing his life forever. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the titular role, this G. Nageswara Reddy-directed film also stars Hansika Motwani as the female lead Rukmini, and many other prominent actors like Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, and Y. Vijaya in other important roles. Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL marks the Telugu movie debut of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays the villain Varalakshmi Devi, a scammer and murderer.

Danny (2020)

A ZEE5 exclusive production, Danny is a 2020 Tamil-language murder mystery movie. Starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Inspector Kunthavai, the film tells the story of Danny, a smart police dog, who helps Kunthavai and her team to catch a gang of serial killers and solve a tricky murder case. Directed by LC Santhana Moorthy, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Vinoth Kishan, and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others. You can watch this interesting murder mystery on ZEE5.

Hanu-Man (2024)

Last but not the least, Hanu-Man has already created a buzz since its January 2024 release. Directed by Prasanth Varma, this enchanting Telugu-language superhero film beautifully intertwines mythology with modern-day storytelling. Centred on the beloved Lord Hanuman, this movie follows his adventures and teachings, blending them seamlessly into a contemporary narrative. Starring Teja Sajja in the titular role of Hanumanthu/Hanuman, alongside Amritha Aiyer, Samuthirakani, and Vinay Rai in other important roles, the film tells the story of an Indian superhero, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman after coming in contact with a mysterious gem. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the role of Anjamma, Hanumanthu’s sister. Amidst an epic battle between good and evil, Hanu-Man captures the journey of a common man to embrace his destiny as a superhero, while navigating the complexities of love, loss, and redemption.

Breaking several box-office records, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, and the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. Don’t forget to catch Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on ZEE5 in the blockbuster hit, Hanu-Man.

