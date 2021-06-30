The much-awaited Malayalam supernatural thriller titled Cold Case starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan as leads is finally out on Amazon Prime Video. However, the sad news is that within a few hours of its release on the OTT platform for its subscribers, it has become a victim of piracy. Cold Case is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is the recent target and is out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Cold Case download, Cold Case download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Loki 2021 in 1080 HD download. Cold Case Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan's Spooky Mystery Thriller is Bogged Down By Predictable Twists (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Cold Case Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online. As this illegal practice has been there for quite a long time. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Meanwhile, Cold Case has garnered mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Helmed by Tanu Balak, the film revolves around the premise of a murder case, parallelly investigated by a police officer and an investigative journalist in their own way, who come across spooky secrets that are beyond imagination. Stay tuned!

