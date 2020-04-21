Confirmed! Megastar Chiranjeevi All Set to Collaborate With Billa Director Meher Ramesh

Meher Ramesh, Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

Owing to coronavirus outbreak, all the shooting and other production work have been stalled temporarily. The release date of several films had to be postponed. And there’s going to be a major shuffle in the schedule of upcoming projects. But at the end, safety comes first. Although no work can be done right now, but some announcements can definitely be made. And that’s what Megastar Chiranjeevi exactly did. He has confirmed about working with Tollywood filmmaker Meher Ramesh. Megastar Chiranjeevi to Donate Rs 1 Crore to the Film Workers Impacted Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak (Read Tweet).

During an interview with a leading television channel, Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed the names of the directors he would be teaming up in the future. It was in the same interview he also confirmed that he would be collaborating with Billa director Meher Ramesh. The megastar was quoted as saying, “I want to make movies with young directors. That is the reason I asked Sujeeth to work on a remake of the Malayalam super-hit Lucifer. Bobby also has narrated a story to me. Meher Ramesh has wanted to work with me for a very long time and he has a story for me too. So I will be working on that film too. All three projects are confirmed and are happening this year. I am looking forward to working with this bunch of young people,” reports TOI. Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The last film helmed by Meher Ramesh was Shadow that released in 2013. It featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Srikanth and Madhuurima Banerjee in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project is with Koratala Siva and the film is titled as Acharya.