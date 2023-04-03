The makers of Dasara starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday. Nani's latest film Dasara has touched Rs. 87 crore gross worldwide since. The makers of 'Dasara' have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday. Dasara: SS Rajamouli Hails Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Performances in the Telugu Film.

Dasara has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles. Prabhas Lauds Nani’s Film Dasara, Calls It As ‘Dhoom Dhaam Blockbuster’ (View Post).

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

