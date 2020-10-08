South star Dhruv Vikram, superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son, has been in the news recently for his debut on the big screen with Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake Varmaa. While Kollywood fans were excited to see Chiyaan Vikram's son's film, the movie due to the pandemic, released on the OTT platform. Unfortunately, this was one Arjun Reddy remake that did not work well and disappointed fans. Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?.

Fret not, for Dhruv is all set to work with his father in Karthik Subbaraj’s next, which has been tentatively titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi. This movie was earlier referred to as Chiyaan 60 as it marks Chiyaan's 60th film. Chiyaan 60 Poster: Vikram and Son Dhruv Vikram's Gangster Film Gets a Dark, Bloody and Intriguing First Look Tease (View Pic).

And now, Dhruv, took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo with his dad in what looks like their vanity van. However, what got social media users excited was the Breaking Bad reference that Dhruv used to caption the image. Chiyaan Vikram’s Son Dhruv Pays Tribute to His Father on His 54th Birthday with a Montage Video of His Performances.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram “No more half-measures.” - Breaking Bad. A post shared by Dhruv (@dhruv.vikram) on Oct 8, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

The caption, for those who haven't watched the series, is with reference to a scene from Breaking Bad where the leads Walter White and Jesse Pinkman make a life altering decision. Walter tells Pinkman, "No More Half Measures" and this dialogue is a rage amongst Breaking Bad fans. Well, the image also sees Chiyaan and Dhruv in what appears to be a vanity van, making us wonder i the father-son duo is back on the sets shooting for their next!! What do you think??

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).