Dulquer Salmaan, who has played the lead in director Hanu Raghavapudi's critically acclaimed romantic entertainer, Sita Ramam, has thanked Hindi audiences for the love they have extended to his film. Taking to social media, Dulquer wrote, "A big, big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi audiences for the love extended towards Sita Ramam's Hindi theatrical release." Sita Ramam Movie Review: Netizens Impressed with Dulquer Salmaan–Mrunal Thakur’s Chemistry and Their Reel Love Tale; View Tweets on Hanu Raghavapudi Directorial.

"The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support." "It was a wonderful event and we had the warmest reunion with our team. Always fills my heart to reunite with our Sita Garu (Mrunal Thakur), our captain Hanu sir, our own maestro Vishal, and of course our Godfather my favourite Ashwini Dutt garu. Much love and gratitude to the trailblazer Dr Jayantilal Gada for handholding us through this release." Sita Ramam Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen Is Here To Help Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Win The War Of Love (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The film, which has received a good opening in the Hindi belt as well, has already been declared a big hit in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The emotional love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The performances of the lead pair Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, and PS Vinod's stunning visuals, have all come in for praise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).