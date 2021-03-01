Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh can act! Well, the teaser of the bowler's upcoming Tamil film Friendship is out and going by the looks of it, this one seems filled with a lot of action. The movie is a blend of sports as well as a thriller and so it will surely make the audience glued to their seats. Friendship also marks Losliya Mariyanesan of Bigg Boss 3 fame's acting debut. Helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suryahe, the flick is slated to hit the silver screens in summer 2021. Friendship Teaser Out! Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s Debut Tamil Film Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The teaser opens with the glimpse of Harbhajan who is angry and indulges in a huge fight with the college students. He can be seen kicking some butts and owning the frame like a boss. The spinner looks confident. Talking about Losliya, she appears cute and charming and nothing more can be seen in the almost two-minute clip. All in all, the teaser seems packed with action, sports, comedy - serving entertainment to the 't'. Friendship: Harbhajan Singh is All Set for His Acting Debut, Shares the First Poster of His Tamil Film - View Pic.

Check Out The Teaser:

As how paaji rules on the cricket field, we feel he is going to also rule hearts with his debut film. Apart from the Harbhajan and Losliya, Friendship also sees Arjun Sarja and Sathish essaying important roles. The film is jointly produced by Seantoa Studios and Cinemaass Studio with the amazing music by DM UdhayaKumar. How did you find the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

