Young Tollywood director Prasanth Varma, who was last in the news for having made Telugu cinema's first zombie movie, Zombie Reddy, is ready to roll out his next, Hanu-Man, starring Teja Sajja. HanuMan Teaser: Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film Based on the Hindu God Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The Hanu-Man team is in Mumbai shooting for a crucial underwater sequence. A unit member said it was a risky sequence as it requires Teja to be under water for an extended time without taking a breath. Hanu-Man Teaser: Teja Sajja Is a Flying Superhero in This Prasanth Varma’s Telugu Film (Watch Video).

The actor, who was trained by a specialist for 15 days in Hyderabad, practised hard for the scene and executed it very well. The film has been produced on a grand scale by K Niranjan Reddy. Its release date will be announced soon.

