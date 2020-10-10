It is the 47th Birthday of Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, popularly known as S.S Rajamouli and we can't stop thanking the filmmaker to give us a gem like Bahubali to Indian cinema. Mythological movie franchise starring Prabhas that broke several records worldwide and is even enjoyed by millions and millions of Indians even today if it gets broadcasted on the TV. Rajamouli has garnered various honours including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards. For filmmaker's fans, we bring you a list of his five notable hits which you can watch online. Yes, fans can watch Sri Rajamouli's hits absolutely free on YouTube. Manushi Chhillar Is a Huge Fan of SS Rajamouli’s Work, Says ‘Bahubali and Magadheera Are My Absolute Favourite’

From Ram Charan's Magadheera which was remade in Bollywood as Raabta, to Ravi Teja's Vikramarkudu the original Rowdy Rathore, fans can watch the Hindi dubbed versions absolutely free on YouTube. RRR Movie Update: SS Rajamouli and Crew Are Back On Their Extravagant Set, Start The Shoot With ‘Double Grit’ (Watch Video)

Chatrapathi

Rajamouli's 2005 hit stars Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The film was a profitable fare and a masala entertainer coming from the Bahubali maker. Also the director's first-ever collaboration with Prabhas.

Vikramarkudu

Vikramarkudu stars Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty and the classic entertainer never fail to take away the audience's attention. The massy entertainer was later remade in Bollywood and it was a super hit fare at the BO. Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is this film's official remake.

Magadheera

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal's re-incarnation period saga is one of the most entertaining Rajmouli films till date. My family never misses it as keeps coming on Set Max. Why wait for its premiere while you cant watch the complete film here that too in Hindi.

Maryada Ramanna

Sunil and Saloni Aswani's action-comedy Maryada Ramanna is yet another entertaining film to catch up to cheer up the filmmaker's work on his birthday. The film is inspired by Buster Keaton's 1923 silent comedy film Our Hospitality.

Eega

Kichcha Sudeep's Eega which is tentatively titled as Makkhi in the hindi dubbed version is available on YouTube for free. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nani in major roles.

Filmmaker's next is the mega-budgeted film RRR starring NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead. The film is currently in works and is scheduled for release on 8 January 2021 release date.

