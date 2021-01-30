Jagame Thandhiram, the upcoming Dhanush starrer, is one of the most-anticipated films of the Kollywood superstar. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the makers had planned to release the film in May 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, there were many films across industries that had to be delayed. Seeing the delay in release of Jagame Thandhiram, there were rumours doing rounds citing that the film will get a direct OTT release. However, the makers refuted the rumours on the same and had confirmed that Jagame Thandhiram will release in theatres. Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Will Release In Theatres, Confirms Director Karthik Subbaraj!

The latest buzz doing rounds on the release of Jagame Thandhiram is that the makers are planning to release it on Netflix. There have been no official updates on it yet. If that happens, fans of Dhanush, the film exhibitors would be disheartened by this decision. Industry expert Ramesh Bala shared a tweet that read, “In recent months, #JagameThandhiram release pendulum was swinging between OTT and Theaterical release.. Now, the movie is most likely to directly release on #Netflix.. Expect an official announcement soon..” Jagame Thandhiram Song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Makers Treat Dhanush Fans on His Birthday with the First Single and It’s A Mass Number!

Buzz On Jagame Thandhiram’s Release

In recent months, #JagameThandhiram release pendulum was swinging between OTT and Theaterical release.. Now, the movie is most likely to directly release on #NetFlix.. Expect an official announcement soon.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 30, 2021

Karnan is another project of Dhanush that is helmed by Mari Selvaraj. The makers of this upcoming film have shared that a big news will be announced on January 31 and fans wonder if it is regarding the film’s release date. Well, fans of Dhanush will have to wait and watch what would be the update all about!

