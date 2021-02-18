Jr NTR today was part of Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference in Hyderabad where he said something which everyone should follow as the Gospel Of Truth. Jr NTR addressed the people gathered at the event and said, "People who are driving on roads should always keep in mind that there is a family who is waiting for them at home. I urge everyone to think about their family members before driving a vehicle onto the road. There is a vaccine for COVID but for road accidents, only self-responsibility is the cure." NTR 30: Warina Hussain Learning Telugu for Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR

Jr NTR lost his near and dear one in road mishaps so, he insisted that he was at the event not as an actor but as a person who saw grief due to road accidents. "My elder brother, Nandamuri Janaki Ram who is very careful when it comes to driving lost his life due to other’s negligence. My father, Nandamuri Harikrishna also breathed his last in a road accident. Though we’re careful, danger can come in any form. The whole world knows how careful my father used to drive as he drove my grandfather and Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao for over 33,000 km in Chaitanya Ratham safely. We lost him because of somebody else’s careless driving," Tarak added.

Hence, Jr NTR requested everyone to be very careful on roads and help Police do their job well. The actor would be next seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

