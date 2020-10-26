Tamil stars Jiiva and Arulnithi are playing the leads in the upcoming entertainer, Kalathil Santhippom. Directed by N Rajasekar, Kalathil Santhippom has its story and screenplay also penned by the director. The makers of the film have revealed the first teaser and going by its entertaining promo, Kalathil Santhippom promises to be a paisa-vasool ride for fans of both Jiiva and Arulnithi. Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavani Shankar play the female leads, while the movie also stars Robo Shankar, Renuka, Sri Ranjani, and Rajesh. 83 The Film: Bollywood Debutant Jiiva’s Look as Stroke Play Sensation Krishnamachari Srikkanth Wins Our Hearts (View Pic).

Going by the teaser, Jiiva and Arulnithi are playing two friends who are also kabaddi players. While they are seen in action mode and even in opposing sides when playing kabaddi, their friendship remains thick. Which we feel might not be something of permanence once the film proceeds. Kabaddi looks to be a recurring theme in the film, The teaser also offers us glimpses of the light-hearted scenes between the friends and the romances with their respective partners. Seeru Movie Review: Critics Impressed With Jiiva, Varun and Riya Suman’s Action Thriller.

Watch the Teaser of Kalathil Santhippom:

Kalathil Santhippom will be Super Good Films’ 90th film, the the producers are planning to bring the film to the theatres. While the plan was to release the film during Diwali, there is no official date as to when the film will come out.

