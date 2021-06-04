South Indian superstar-turned-politician and Founder President of Makkal Needhi Maian(MNM), Kamal Haasan has said that the Tamil Nadu government must conduct the Class 12 board examinations even if it gets delayed. He called upon the M.K. Stalin government to take a decision based on the best interests of the students in the state. The actor-politician said that several leading academicians have criticized the central government's decision to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 boards in view of the pandemic. Odisha Class 12 Exam 2021 Latest Update: CHSE Cancels 12th Board Exams Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

Haasan said that conducting the exams with proper planning is the best method and that the marks of the Class 12 examinations are very important for admission to professional courses as well as for admission to foreign universities. The MNM chief said that if necessary the syllabus of the exams could be reduced and the students must be informed well in advance on the examinations. PM Narendra Modi Holds Surprise Interactive Session with Class 12 Students After Cancellation of Board Exams (Watch Video).

He said that the administrators must take into account the manner in which Kerala has conducted the examinations. Kamal Haasan said that the Tamil Nadu government must follow the example of Kerala and it was important to take into account the future of the students before taking any decision.

