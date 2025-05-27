Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu is currently busy gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Kannappa. The mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh features a number of high-profile cameos, including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. Amid the huge hype surrounding the film, multiple reports stated that a hard disc containing crucial scenes from the upcoming film had gone missing. It was also revealed that the executive producer at 24 Frames Factory has filed a police complaint regarding the same. ‘Kannappa’ Teaser 2: Vishnu Manchu Fights Enemies and Akshay Kumar Features As Mahadev in This Epic Saga Co-Starring Prabhas and Mohanlal (Watch Video).

‘Kannappa’ Hard Drive Containing Crucial Footage Missing!

In a bizarre turn of events, a hard drive containing crucial footage of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa has reportedly gone missing. According to a report by 123Telugu, the hard drive containing 1.30 hours of key scenes from the film was supposed to be delivered by a Mumbai-based VFX company to the production house of Kannappa. After the company handed over the drive to the production house, a man named Raghu allegedly passed it on to a woman named Charita. She has since gone missing, raising serious concerns about the highly anticipated film being leaked online weeks ahead of its theatrical release. ‘Kannappa’: Leaked Picture of Prabhas From Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Upcoming Fantasy Film Goes Viral, Makers Announce INR 5 Lakh Reward To Trace Culprit.

‘Kannappa’ BTS Diaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

This will further affect Kannappa's box office performance, potentially resulting in heavy losses for the people bankrolling the project. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of INR 200 crore. An investigation is currently underway after producer Vijay Kumar lodged a complaint. However, there is no fresh update on the matter, as the person possessing the hard drive is still untraceable. 'Kannappa': Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Promote upcoming film Kannappa (See Pics and Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Kannappa’:

About ‘Kannappa’

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The Telugu film is based on the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The ensemble cast of Kannappa includes Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmaji, Karunas, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan and Siva Balaji among others. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

