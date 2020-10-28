Keerthy Suresh has some intriguing projects lined-up and that includes films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Now the latest buzz is that this National Award-winning actress would be seen in the Telugu remake of Vedalam. Reports also suggest that she would be seen playing the role Megastar Chiranjeevi’s sister. Vedalam originally made in Tamil was a blockbuster film released in 2015. It starred Thala Ajith, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Now there is no confirmation about Keerthy given a nod for Vedalam Telugu remake. But, if the reports turn out to be true, then fans would be thrilled watch Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh sharing screen space. Chiranjeevi to Step into Thala Ajith's Shoes for the Telugu Remake of Vedalam?

While we await for the official confirmation on Keerthy Suresh being roped in for Vedalam Telugu remake, here are four another Tollywood projects that will feature this south beauty. Like we mentioned earlier, this 28-year-old actress has intriguing projects lined-up and among them are four Telugu films. Let’s take a look at the four upcoming Tollywood movies that features Keerthy as the leading lady.

Miss India

The makers of Miss India had recently released the trailer of the film in which Keerthy Suresh can be seen playing the role of a strong headed woman, who aspires to become a successful entrepreneur. This Narendra Nath directorial is all set to be streamed on Netflix on November 4, 2020. Miss India Trailer: Keerthy Suresh’s Netflix Film Gives Us Glimpses Of A Simple Girl Who Aspires To Become A Successful Entrepreneur (Watch Video).

Good Luck Sakhi

This Telugu movie is a sports drama in which Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of a sharp shooter named Sakhi. The actress would be seen in a totally avatar for this film. Good Luck Sakhi: Did You Know Keerthy Suresh's Next is Also Inspired by Sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar?

Rang De

The romantic drama Rang De will feature Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Directed by Venky Atluri, the teaser of the film had dropped a hint that it would be fun, family entertainer. The makers are reportedly planning to release this film in 2021. Rang De Makers Wish Nithiin 'Happy Married Life' By Dropping a Teaser Of His Upcoming Film With Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Reports are rife that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in this Mahesh Babu starrer. During an Instagram live session the actress had dropped a hint about the same and since then fans have been waiting for the makers to make it all official. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh Answers the Million-Dollar Question, Confirms Signing Mahesh Babu's Next.

So these are some of the upcoming Tollywood projects featuring Keerthy Suresh. Which one are you eagerly looking forward to? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

