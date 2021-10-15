Kotigobba 3 which was supposed to release on October 14, got a day delayed and hit the big screens on October 15 i.e Dussehra. Starring Kichcha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in key roles, the Kannada film is helmed by Shiva Karthik. The action thriller takes forward the story of Kotigobba 2 and goes international this time. Even the critics have lauded the movie and tagged it as a commercial entertainer. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Kotigobba 3 has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Kotigobba 3: Fans Pelt Stones at Theatre As Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Gets Delayed (Watch Video).

Watch Kotigobba 3 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Meanwhile, when Kotigobba 3 was delayed by a day due to a tiff between the producer and financier, fans of Sudeep had damaged a theatre in Vijayapura and also resorted to stone-pelting. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P Ravi Shankar in supporting roles. The film has music composed by Arjun Janya. Stay tuned!

