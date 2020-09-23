KV Shanthi was a noted South Indian film actress who predominantly worked in Malayalam Cinema. She also acted in a few Tamil and Telugu films. She was a popular actress and dancer during late 1950s through 1970s. The veteran actress breathed her last on September 21 in Chennai due to age-related illness. Shanthi was 81 years old. Sabari Nath, Malayalam TV Actor, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest.

KV Shanthi has acted in more than 100 films and she had made her acting debut as a supporting actress with the film Padatha Painkili. Besides being brilliant actress and filmmakers’ favourite choice for the leading lady, the late actress was also a renowned dancer. She was selected as the main dancer of the Uday Shankar Center for Dance. She travelled across the globe for dance performances. Prabeesh Chakkalakkal, Malayalam Actor and Dubbing Artiste Dies After Collapsing on the Set.

Veteran actress KV Shanthi was last seen in a supporting role Kaamam Krodham Moham that had released in 1975. This Malayalam movie was directed and produced by Madhu. KV Shanthi is survived by her son Shyam Kumar. Her funeral took place on September 21 evening. We express our heartfelt condolences to the late actress’ family members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).