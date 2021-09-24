Love Story is a Telugu film that stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in major roles. The romantic movie is out in cinemas today (September 24). The film was slated to hit the big screens earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The story of the movie revolves around the duo who fall for each other after crossing paths, but the two face opposition from families. It also has a dancing twist to it. Well, reviews of the film are out, and going by it, Love Story seems to be a blockbuster. Here, let's see what critics have to say about it. Love Story: Rana Daggubati Is Also Part of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu Film, Here’s How!

TOI: "Even if stories about caste disparity have been picked up in the recent past by Tollywood, it’s not often that a film like Love Story is told with such care. And it's definitely not often that women's issues are shown in mainstream cinema. Watch the film if love stories with depth are your cup of tea."

Great Andhra: "All in all, despite slow narration, “Love Story” scores high on excellent performances from the lead pair, music, and some emotional sequences. But if you are looking for a cheerful romantic comedy, you might be disappointed. It is a sensible romantic drama with two important issues. Watch it for music, and the lead pair. " Love Story Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Film Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

Watch Love Story Trailer:

Telugu Cinema: "Love Story is a sensible drama that talks about important issues. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s performances, terrific music, and emotional scenes outweigh the bloated narrative. Do not look for ‘peppy’ romance, it is an emotional love story told realistically."

Well, after reading the above reviews, we feel that Love Story is a must-watch, if you are looking for a weekend binge that's simple, sweet emotional yet has a strong message attached to it. If not this, watch for Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. Stay tuned!

