Telugu film Love Story which released in theatres on September 24 is the talk of the town. While we all know that the romantic film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in key roles, but did you know that Rana Daggubati is also a part of the project? Well, the actor confirmed that the final voiceover in the flick is done by him.

Check It Out:

It’s me :) — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 24, 2021

