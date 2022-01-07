Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Offering the first glimpse into the refreshing chemistry of actors Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, the makers of Sony Pictures Films India's 'Major', released the first lyrical song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam on Friday.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who also produced the film, launched the Telugu version of the song while Dulquer Salmaan launched the Malayalam version. The Hindi version of the song will be out soon.

Titled 'Hrudayama' and 'Pon Malare' in Telugu and Malayalam respectively, the lyrical song unfolds the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his love interest's romantic relationship from their high school days to their wedding through the pictures shown in the video.

The Telugu version garnered over one million views in less than two hours and fans have heaped praises on it, appreciating Sid Sriram's soulful rendition.

Commemorating the adorable and innocent moments of a relationship like costume parties in school, anticipation and longing for calls and meetups, love letters, amongst other things, the song reflects the pure romance of the 90s.

With soulful music by Sricharan Palaka for the songs, the Telugu version of the romantic track is penned by V N V Ramesh Kumar and Krishna Kanth, and crooned by Sid Sriram. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version is written by Sam Mathew AD and sung by Ayraan.

Adivi Sesh, who has been seen in films like 'Baahubali-The Beginning', 'Dongaata' and 'Goodachari', has also written the story and screenplay of the film.

"The teaser of the film has earlier briefly touched upon the varied aspects of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, from childhood to army days, however, not much was highlighted about his romantic life. The first song delves into that pure, innocent, retro romance that warms your heart and soul with its peaceful and calm aura, set in the 90s," he said.

Mounted on a large scale, the film is a celebration of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, tracing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's early childhood, teenage romance, glorious years in the army, bringing to screen his valour till he laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

'Major' was slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

