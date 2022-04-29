A Sathyan Anthikad movie is always a treat to watch and everyone is quite excited to watch his next film titled Makal. Known to make the Malayam film lovers laugh, cry and feel every emotion with his films, the filmmaker had collaborated with Jayaram for this film. The film revolves around the life of a father who loses his job in Dubai and is adjusting his life back at home with his daughter and his wife. The possessive father does everything to win back the confidence of his grown-up daughter in the story and the fans will get to see if he succeeds or not on April 29. The film stars Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in key roles. Makal First Look: Check Out the First Poster of Meera Jasmine and Jayaram’s Family Entertainer Directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

But before the audience could witness the magic of Sathyan and Jayaram together, critics got to see the film. From the reviews that have been posted online, it looks like the film has touched their heart. The father-daughter drama film has impressed them and they are recommending it to everyone to watch the film in theatres tomorrow. Makal Trailer: Meera Jasmine, Jayaram’s Family Entertainer Helmed By Sathyan Anthikad To Release In Theatres On April 29.

Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Film:

The News Minute: "Except for an unexpected little intervention into the general setup of the happy family, everything about Makal is smooth sailing. Even when the dad and daughter are at odds with each other, you don’t fret because these are everyday events, rather relatable if you have had a similar relationship with your parent or child. The only flaws in the script – by Iqbal Kuttipuram – are the occasional attempts at clichéd humour, accompanied by a jarring piece of music. The music otherwise – especially the title music – by Vishnu Vijay is soothing."

On Manorama: "Apart from repeated dialogues on mood swings and other problems of teenage girls, the conflicts displayed are not that intense and simmering. The director perhaps decided to balance the strain by avoiding excess tear-jerker by limiting the clashes between the father and daughter. Yet, you might love to repeatedly watch certain scenes, which exude the warmth of filial bonding."

The Indian Express: "The story travels through the usual route in which Sathyan Anthikad and Jayaram have often travelled; it’s only the viewers who get bored to death watching the same scenarios again and again. The only relief comes in the form of Thannimathan Dinangal fame Naslen K Gafoor’s character. The scenes involving Naslen’s character grab our attention."

ETimes: "The dramatic and sudden twist brought into the narrative for a new character’s entry adds some fun mystery halfway through in the second half, but the proceedings turn a bit melodramatic in some time. Moreover, the story moves into an ‘Utopian’ turf towards the end where the mere presence or a few lines from someone dramatically set things right between two people. Forcing the story to go through such a development makes it slightly dull. Those who feel they might enjoy the story of a father and daughter paddling through a strained relationship to fix things can give Makal a try. And the emotional ones among you can keep a tissue or two handy too, for certain scenes that might squeeze a tear out of your eyes."

The Hindu: "It is the other elements of the narrative that takes the movie along, until the point a new character is brought in to somehow resolve the issues. Aiding a lot in the pacing is the mildly-humourous subplot involving Rohith, who would go to any extent to win Aparna’s love. Kuttipuram weaves in other elements, especially Julie’s family’s way of constantly looking down at Nandan’s workshop job abroad, or his struggles to set up a new business after losing his job. Some lessons glorifying organic farming are also inserted into the narrative, with the real-life Sreenivasan playing himself as the obvious poster boy. Despite the many possibilities that a storyline involving the generation gap between a father and a teenage daughter held, Makal never delves deep and satisfies itself in just skimming the surface."

The film also stars Devika Sanjay, Naslen, Innocent, Sreenivasan, Sidhique, Altaf Salim, Jayasankar, Dayyana Hameed, Meera Nair, Sreedhanya, Nilja Baby and Balaji Manohar in key roles. Watch Makal tomorrow in theatres near you.

