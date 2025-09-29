The unfortunate stampede incident, which took place during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay at Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left a wave of shock across the entire country. If the reports are to be believed, more than 35 people, including children, lost their lives at the political rally, leaving several others injured. Karur Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Other Tamil Actors Offer Condolences After 39 Die at Vijay’s TVK Rally (View Posts).

Mollywood heartthrob, Mammootty, penned on his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured. (sic)" Superstar Mohanlal added, "Heartfelt prayers for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic Karur stampede. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to the injured."

Mammootty Reacts to Karur Stampede

Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured. — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 28, 2025

Manoj Manju wrote on the micro-blogging site, "My heart is shattered. This is a pain beyond words..It is deeply disturbing and unfortunate that so many innocent lives, including those of children, were lost... My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery to those who are injured."

Mohanlal Offers Condolences After Karur Stampede

Heartfelt prayers for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic Karur stampede. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to the injured. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 28, 2025

Hours after the horrific incident took place, Vijay dropped a late-night post on X. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said, “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. Deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur.” “I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief with a social media post on X. Karur Stampede: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and TVK Chief Vijay Over Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," the PM shared.

