Thalapathy Vijay's Master is roaring at the ticket down! As after creating a storm on day one, the movie has maintained its grip on the second day too. In two days, it has managed to surpass Rs 40 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone, which is mind-blowing. Considering how COVID-19 led to a ruckus last year which massively affected the theatre business, we are sure, Master is here to revive the fortunes. According to reports, the day two business of the film has been more than Rs 20 crore in TN. Master Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi's Film All Set To Revive Cinemas Post COVID-19, Earns Rs 35Crore Gross As Per Early Estimates.

As per the government regulations, all theatres across India are running with 50 per cent occupancy and so taking this into consideration, we feel Master is performing extremely well. Talking about the Chennai box office collection of the film, it stands at a total of Rs 2.26 crore. The flick released on January 13, 2021, and comprises of a terrific star cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Master Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Take Their Sweet Time To Come to Blows in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tiresome Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Master's TN BO Collection:

Official: #Master Day1 TN gross is 25 CR+ 🔥 #Thalapathy's dream run at the BO is unstoppable! #MasterTheBlaster #MasterPongal #ThalapathyVijay Fantastic Day2 also being reported. The 40 CR+ TN gross mark smashed in 2 days itself 👌#BlockbusterMaster #BoxofficeMasterVIJAY — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 14, 2021

Chennai BO Numbers:

Back to back 1 CR+ gross days (Thursday - 1.05 CR) in the city for #Master 👍 2-days total Chennai city gross is 2.26 CR 👌#ThalapathyVijay #NewNormal #MasterPongal — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 15, 2021

It is interesting to see that even after receiving mixed reviews, people are still watching Master at the theatres. Also, the weekend is on the way, and so we expect the box office numbers to be more than the first two days. Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj where the highlight of the movie is Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's massy act and Anirudh Ravichander's music. Stay tuned!

