Thalapathy Vijay's next film Master is all set for release in the theatres on January 13, 2021. While this will make Master the first release of 2021 in theatres, a lot of public have expressed concerns over the film's theatrical release decision. However, amidst all that discussion, the makers dropped the promo for the film's third song Vaathi Raid. Master Song Vaathi Raid Lyrical Video Out! Vijay's New Song By Anirudh Ravichander Is Energetic (Watch).

"Vaathi Raid"'s lyrical video was dropped back in March 2020, days after the IT department raided his house, on doubts of tax evasion. Vijay's name was shortly cleared by the IT department. And now, the makers have dropped a small teaser of Vaati Raid's video and it is impressive. Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi's Master To Release On January 13, 2021 In Theatres.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

The promo video sees Vijay walk out to face herds of people head on in fields, college campus corridors and also run full bore amidst heavy traffic. We also see him pull off some impressive fight moves on his adversaries and combined with the energetic beats that Vaathi Raid has, the song we can already tell, will be a huge hit.

