Naan Sirithal Breakup Video Song is Far For Being Sad, Thanks to Hiphop Tamizha's Energy and Iswarya Menon's Hot Moves! (Watch Video)

Naan Sirithal's Break Up Song Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The weirdly energetic "Breakup" video song from Naan Sirithal is here. The Tamil film that features Hiphop Tamizha and Iswarya Menon in the lead was a Valentine's Day 2020 release. However, the makers smartly released the breakup song just ahead of the Breakup day that is widely known to be celebrated on 21 February. This song is far from being sad or mellow. In fact, the energy of the track will make one dance on it for sure! What Was Your Harshest Rejection? Twitterati Narrate Their Terrible Breakup Stories and Some Will Move You to Tears.

Just like "The Break Up Song" from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this one too is filled up choreographed dance movies. Hiphop Tamizha and Iswarya are seen grooving like no one's business in this track. Their energy and Iswarya's super hot moves in the song might just put this in the list of popular breakup songs! Note that it is a breakup song and not a typical heartbreak song! The track is composed, written and sung by Hiphop Tamizha himself. Check out the song below.

Watch Naan Sirithal Breakup Video Song:

Speaking of this Raana directorial, the film received mixed response from the critics as well as the fans. The film's plot revolves around an IT guy who suffers from Pseudobulbar affect, and how this brings a major change in his life. The flick is bankrolled by C Sundar. It also stars K. S. Ravikumar, Badava Gopi, Sujatha Sivakumar, Sha Ra in key roles. Coming back to the breakup song of the year, isn't this the best one to get over your ex?