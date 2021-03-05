After a delay in release due to a legal dispute, filmmaker Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai finally made it to the theatres on March 5, 2021. This one happens to be a horror-comedy and stars SJ Suryah as the lead actor and Regina Cassandra is the female lead. Even though COVID-19 is on a rise, the audience did go to the cinema to watch this South film. Well, the first day, fresh reviews of the movie are out and it looks positive. Viewers have loved the performances of the actors. Wandavision Finale: Disney+ Crashes, Leaving Twitterati Fuming!

From praising the BGM to even tagging the direction as quite a genius work, the film has garnered amazing reviews by the netizens. The story of the flick is all about revenge. And so, if you are planning to watch Nenjam Marappathillai in theatres and are confused to go for it or not? Fret not, as we've got it covered. Check out the early reviews of the movie below.

This is for you @selvaraghavan #NenjamMarappathillai 5 am show for a director. Tamil cinema actual achievement unlocked. @cinemapayyan Tweet pic.twitter.com/lOexkdDyYr — வாத்தி ரைடு (@kamalvijay66) March 5, 2021

Wovvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv What A Movie????A Dippicult Selva Raghavan Film nd Undisputably d best Movie of 2021.... Commercial Film Fans Strictly Stay Away...#NenjamMarappathillai — BENNU (@bennu161012) March 5, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed #NenjamMarappathillai ❤️ Dark Comedy, splendid performances and fantastic treatment 💉 @iam_SJSuryah sir has enjoyed his performance and made us enjoy it to the core @Nanditasweta has done well @selvaraghavan sir you have made your fans happy 🙏 — Ragnar (@Ashwattamaa) March 5, 2021

FYI, March 5 also marks the birthday of the filmmaker and that is one of the major reasons why Nenjam Marappathillai got released today. Having said that, and going by the reaction online about the film, it seems a decent watch. Stay tuned!

