After months of speculating if the makers will opt for a digital premiere for Nishabdham, here comes the official announcement from the horse's mouth. R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer is heading for an OTT release on October 2. The film will release on Amazon Prime and Madhavan made this big announcement via his Twitter handle. "Your silence will protect you! #NishabdhamOnPrime, Oct 2! @PrimeVideoIN," tweeted the actor while announcing its digital premiere formally. Nishabdham Trailer: The Suspense in This Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer Will Make You More Eager For This Film (Watch Video).

Nishabdham is a thriller that was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2 but got delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The makers were earlier sceptical about its OTT release and insisted on having a premiere in theatres instead. However, with multiplexes and theatre chains still being shut, they eventually decided to opt for an OTT release instead. Nishabdham Song Ninne Ninne Promo: Sid Sriram Croons a Romantic Number for Anushka Shetty – R Madhavan Starrer, and Its Winning Hearts (Watch Video).

Check Out R Madhavan's Tweet

With Madhavan's big announcement, Nishabdham joins the likes of other releases like Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, C U Soon, Soorarai Pottru and others who prefered a digital premiere amid the lockdown. Anushka Shetty plays the role of an auditory challenged artist in this Hemant Madhukar film that also stars Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in important roles.

