Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Aadujeevitham's Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prithviraj Sukumaran, (Rught) Aadujeevitham Crew (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only yesterday, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran assured one and all that he had tested negative for COVID-19. It can be recalled that the actor along with his 58 member crew were stuck in a desert in Jordan amid the on-going lockdown. However, the returned to the country on Monday and health authorities stated that all the 58 returnees had been isolated at their respective homes. However, sadly, one crew member, a 58-year-old man has tested positive for the virus. Prithviraj Sukumaran Voluntarily Gets Tested For COVID-19 and the Result Is Negative, Malayalam Actor Shares Test Report on Social Media.

The man, is a translator, who had flown to Jordan with the crew and resides in Pandikkad in Mallapuram district. He returned to India in a special flight from Jordan to Kochi which arrived in India on May 22, reported english.manoramaonline.com. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Team Wrap Up the Jordan Schedule of Aadujeevitham Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (View Pic).

Prithviraj, even though he returned to Kochi, has not gone home yet and is completing his quarantine period in Fort Kochi, the report added. The cast and crew members were stranded in Jordan for more than 2 months because of the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the only good that came of it was that they shot for a majority of their scenes and wrapped up their entire schedule.

Aadujeevitham has been written by the film's director Blessy and is based on the novel of the same name. The movie also stars Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali.