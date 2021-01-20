Priyanka Arul Mohan will be making her Kollywood debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan with the film Doctor. This beauty has done a handful of films in south. Before venturing into films, Priyanka did a few modelling assignments and even featured in brand endorsements. In 2019, she was seen as the female lead in the Kannada film titled Ondh Kathe Hella. She had made her Tollywood debut opposite Nani with the film Gang Leader. Now the latest buzz is that Priyanka is been considered as the leading lady for Suriya’s upcoming project. Director Pandiraj Issues Clarification On Suriya 40.

Suriya 40, the tentative title of superstar Suriya’s film with director Pandiraj, has been in buzz since quite a long time. There have been numerous reports doing rounds about the film’s leading lady. Buzz was rife that Rashmika Mandanna could be the leading lady. But now according to numerous media reports, it is Priyanka Arul Mohan might get paired opposite Suriya. Doctor: Sivakarthikeyan And Team Enjoy A Small Gathering As The Film’s Shooting Wraps Up! (View Pics).

With the multiple speculations doing rounds, director Pandiraj had issued a statement on Suriya 40. He had stated, “Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don’t believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best.” We hope the makers share the big news at the earliest. Marking maiden collaboration between Suriya and Pandiraj, this film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).