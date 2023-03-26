The celebration for Ram Charan’s birthday have kickstarted already. Well, it was double celebration for team RC15 as they even wrapped up the shoot of the song. Ram Charan sliced his birthday cake on the sets of the upcoming film. Kiara Advani, Shankar Shanmugham, Dil Raju and others too were seen in attendance. In another pic you’ll see rose petals being showered on the handsome hunk. RC15: Title and Release Date of Ram Charan’s Political Thriller To Be Revealed on Actor’s Birthday – Reports.

Ram Charan’s Birthday Bash On RC15 Sets

