Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. Rashmika has been juggling between shootings and the promotions for her movie 'Pushpa'. Pushpa - The Rise Trailer: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Is High on Action and Thrills (Watch Video).

The 'Dear Comrade' actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in 'Pushpa', said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language. "My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult," Rashmika expressed. Pushpa The Rise - Part 1: Rashmika Mandanna’s Character Srivalli Looks Like a Tribal Beauty in the First Look Poster.

Recently, Rashmika topped the Forbes list of the 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since. "I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well", Rashmika conveyed.

Rashmika is to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies, of which one is a movie alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. As 'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to release in theatres Friday, Rashmika has been participating in back-to-back promotions in different cities across India. Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' is a two-part movie, which also stars Fahad Fassil as a bad cop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).