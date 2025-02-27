Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently facing serious allegations from Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, a man who claims to have been his longtime friend. According to a letter submitted to the Mettuguda police, Rao has accused Rajamouli of causing significant distress in his life, alleging that their fallout stemmed from a love triangle. Rao, who asserts that he has known Rajamouli since 1990, has alleged that the director's actions have led to his emotional and personal turmoil. The case is now under investigation. Suresh Gopi Visits Tovino Thomas’ Home! ‘L2: Empuraan’ Actor Shares Pic With the ‘Special Guest’.

Srinivasa Rao Makes Serious Allegations Against SS Rajamouli

In a viral video, Srinivasa Rao claimed, “I have no option but to die by suicide. Rajamouli is the reason I am still single at 55. We worked together until Yamadonga, but he ruined my career for a woman." Reportedly, Rao has expressed feelings of hopelessness, blaming Rajamouli for his singlehood at 55, alleging the director's actions had tormented him over a woman. He acknowledged having no evidence to support his claims and even suggested thoughts of ending his life. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai After Shooting for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’ in Hyderabad, Poses for Paps Outside Airport (Watch Video).

Srinivasa Rao's Viral Video

SS Rajamouli Accused of Harassment

SS Rajamouli accused of 'torture' in suicide note – calls for lie detector test Star director S.S. Rajamouli has found himself in trouble after his old friend and former collaborator, U. Srinivasa Rao, reportedly committed suicide, leaving behind stunning claims. Srinivasa Rao,… pic.twitter.com/ZSFGzQudaE — Telangana Today (@TelanganaToday) February 27, 2025

Rajamouli and his team have not yet responded to Srinivasa Rao's allegations. Rao, who claims to have shared a 34-year-long friendship with the director, has alleged that their bond soured due to a love triangle involving a woman. He claimed that while Rajamouli was initially enamored with her, Rao also developed feelings for the woman but chose to step back, prioritizing their friendship over his own emotions.

As per reports, Srinivasa has requested a lie detector test for SS Rajamouli, accusing him of using black magic and sabotaging other filmmakers. Also, it's unclear if Rao received assistance after posting his video.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).