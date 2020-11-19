Due to the ongoing pandemic, OTT platforms are the new source of entertainment. Even many biggies from the showbiz are going the digital way as it's definitely the future. Talking on the same lines, recently Samantha Akkineni turned host for a celebrity talk show named as Sam Jam on Aha. While the first episode of the show was aired on November 13 and saw Vijay Deverakonda, now in the upcoming episode it's going to be superstar Chiranjeevi. Excited? Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Samantha Akkineni in a Red Pantsuit? Who Pulled Off the Look Better?

A few pics from the sets of the show have gone viral on the internet which sees Chiranjeevi waving, joining hands and in other different poses. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor can be seen at his casual best in the photos and we are damn excited for this episode. In one of the pics, we also see the actor in a mask. However, what we miss is a glimpse of Samantha here. i Chiranjeevi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Greetings, HD Photos of Tollywood Megastar to Share Online.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Talking about Samantha, earlier to this she had hosted special Dussehra episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, and now this celeb talk show. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi next is titled as Acharya and is directed by Koratala Siva. The film will see Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead opposite the superstar. Stay tuned!

