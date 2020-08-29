Several celebrity couples recently announced pregnancy amid coronavirus lockdown and are now getting the tag of 'Coronial' parents. Celebrity couples such as Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan recently announced pregnancy. Actress Samantha Akkineni who is all set to be seen next in Amazon's The Family Man 2, recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram where she was asked by a nosy fan if she is pregnant. Samantha came up with one of the best responses to it. Samantha Akkineni Promises The Family Man Season 2 Will Be a 'Crazy Ride' As She Dubs For the Amazon Series (View Post).

During her interaction session with fans, Samantha answered several questions from choosing between her love for cooking to farming, about what her tattoo means and so on but the best savage response that Samantha gave was when asked about her pregnancy. After a fan asked her, "You are pregnant" along with a wink emoji, Samantha in an amazingly savage response said, "I'm pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn't want to come out I think." Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu - Celebrity Couples Who Announced Pregnancy During Lockdown,

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Post Here:

Samantha Akkineni Has the Best Response to a Fan Asking Her If She's Pregnant! (Watch Video)

Ever since Samantha got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017, several media reports, over the years, suggested that she's pregnant. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is waiting to begin her upcoming Tamil film with director Ashwin Saravanan. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime's The Family Man for which Akkineni recently dubbed for the series as well.

