With the festivities kicked in and everyone celebrating Diwali today, our favourite stars are also wishing their fans in different ways. While many posted pictures of Instagram, south star Naga Chitanya greeted his fans by sharing a new poster of his upcoming film Love Story. The poster features him with the film's leading lady Sai Pallavi and they can be seen stealing a glance. Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all Mushy and Romantic in this First Look Poster.

Chaitanya and Pallavi can be seen sitting in a marriage setting in a mandap. Chaitanya is dressed as the groom while Pallavi is looking gorgeous as the simple South Indian bride. The two are looking at each other and smiling, giving the fans a glimpse of their chemistry. Chaitanya is donning a simple white shirt and grey pant in the poster, while the actress is seen wearing a white and red saree. Taking the opportunity ay hand, Naga Chaitanya also wished his fans a very Happy Diwali with this post.

Check Out the Poster Here:

Talking more about the film, the shoot for the same came to a halt owing to COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown. After six months of no shoot, the team finally kickstarted the work from the first week of September in Hyderabad and in several parts of rural Telangana. Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of a Telangana guy in Love Story and is supposed to speak in the local dialect. Love Story Lyrical Video Song Ay Pilla: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Chemistry Looks Pretty In This Beautifully Composed Track.

The director of the film - Sekhar Kammula along with the producers decided to release the film near the year-end between Christmas and New Years but are still struggling to fix a platform. While the makers are calculating the pros and cons of releasing the film in theatres, lead star Naga Chaitanya is in no hurry for the film to release.

The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).