It was on August 5, 2020, when the news of singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam getting tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital Chennai made headlines. The legendary artiste at that time had complained of mild chest ingestion and so was rushed to the hospital. However, later on, August 14, he was shifted to the ICU after his condition worsened. The singer since then has been on life support and critical. Now, the latest update surrounding his health says that he still on ventilator and ECMO support. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Still Critical and On Ventilator.

As per a report in ANI, they've quoted the hospital authorities which gives Balasubrahmanyam's health details. "Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters: MGM Healthcare, Chennai." Megastar Chiranjeevi Reveals SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Recovering, Reveals He Is In Touch With Singer's Sisters For Daily Health Updates (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters: MGM Healthcare, Chennai pic.twitter.com/5YTKqzdVXE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

"There has not been any development in my father's health conditions so far. So, I realise there is not much to update. But again, like I said, we are keeping the hope alive and the faith alive. And we are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible," SP Balasubrahmanyam son, SP Charan on August 20 said in a video on Instagram.

It's been a few days since SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised, however, get well soon prayers for the 74-year-old singer is in no mood to stop. Not just fans, celebs like Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush and more have also prayed for the iconic singer's speedy recovery. Stay tuned!

